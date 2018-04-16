The Shiawassee Humane Society has announced a number of upcoming fundraising events beginning with the annual Dinner and Silent Auction at the Owosso Country Club on Saturday, May 5. A social gathering is planned for 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Please call Connie at (989) 725-5149 or the SHS at (989) 723-4262 to purchase tickets.

Pets on the Street (Walmart) will be held the following weekend on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Randy Bos Memorial BIG HOLE Golf Outing is planned for Friday, May 18 at 1 p.m. and will include 18 holes of golf with a cart. The holes will be 8” wide to make it seem like you’re golfing into the Grand Canyon. This event will also include a meal.

If you are interested in volunteering or participating in any of these upcoming activities, please call Nicole Brown, executive director, at (989) 723-4262, or email her at nbrown@shspets.org. Proceeds from these events support SHS.

The Shiawassee Humane Society is located at 2752 Bennington Rd., Owosso. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.