THE SHIAWASSEE HUMANE SOCIETY (SHS) hosted an adoption event at the Owosso Pet Supplies Plus location on Saturday, Feb. 9. More adoption events are in the planning process.

Shown are (from left) volunteer Kyle Andree with Mitzi, a 3-year-old Pit mix, along with SHS staff member Kaylie Brittain and Cooter, also a Pit mix. Cooter and another canine friend named Millie were both adopted on Saturday. Andree is often found behind the camera volunteering his photography skills to help find homes for the pets.

SHS is located at 2752 W. Bennington Rd. in Owosso. Niclole Brown is the executive director and since she took on the position in 2017, she has been working hard to develop new fundraising and adoption strategies. Most recently, SHS has become the fiduciary for Community Cats of Owosso and the two nonprofit groups often work together in their efforts to see the Owosso area feline population cared for, which often includes showcasing adoptable cats at Pet Supplies Plus.

In a recent conversation, Brown shared that quite luckily the humane society has not seen animals that were injured or worse during the previous weeks of harsh winter weather. “Everybody has been kind of watching out for the animals,” she shared.

As for current needs, SHS is always in need of both canned cat and dog food. Brown also suggested considering donating kitten food since “kitten season is right around the corner.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)