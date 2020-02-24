THE SHIAWASSEE HUMANE SOCIETY (SHS) was welcomed into Apple Tree Lane in Owosso, owned and operated by Susan Treen, for a truly unique fundraising event on Wednesday evening, Feb. 19. Treen and SHS Executive Director Sue Osika had come together on the new event, so Treen had opened up her downtown store in support of SHS. A number of other merchants, volunteers and community members joined in the effort.

Shown during the fundraiser were Osika, Carrie Barretta (SHS board member), Downtown Hound owners Rachel Zimmerman, Kara Holmes and Shelly Ochodnicky, along with Susan Treen. Downtown Hound had volunteered to help, offering St. Patrick’s Day-themed accessories for pooches with all proceeds donated to SHS. Supporters were also able to sponsor an animal for a month for $25, a cute canine kissing booth was available and donations of pet products were accepted – everything going to help SHS on Bennington Road. Numerous people who attended expressed their gratitude to Treen and shared that they enjoyed the new event.

More information on SHS is available by calling (989) 723-4262.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)