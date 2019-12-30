HELPING MAKE IT ALL HAPPEN – Some of the staff and volunteers from the Shiawassee Humane Society (SHS) were hosting a pet adoption event at Magoo’s Pet Outlet in Owosso last Saturday. The staff had a number of dogs and cats available for adoption, including Jupiter (front), who is still looking for his forever home. Jupiter is an approximately 4-year-old, large, mixed-breed (American Pit Bull) dog. He has four white feet and “a lot” of love to offer.

Some of the other dogs still available that were at the adoption event were Marvin, a coonhound mix, and Anna, an American Pit Bull/Boxer mix.

Three cats were adopted during the event, finding permanent homes just in time for Christmas.

The Shiawassee Humane Society is located at 2752 W. Bennington Rd., Owosso and can be reached at (989) 723-4262. To view pets up for adoption, please visit www.adoptapet.com or stop in to the Bennington Road facility. All applications must be processed appropriately and all animals are spayed/neutered, dewormed, with dogs being vaccinated for rabies and microchipped, before going to a new home.

SHS will have new hours starting Monday, Jan. 6. The facility will be closed Sunday and Monday, open Tuesday through Friday from noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

