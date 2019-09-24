A PORTION OF TICKET SALES from the premiere of MBF: Man’s Best Friend in Owosso on Saturday, Sept. 14 was going to the Shiawassee Humane Society (SHS). A number of SHS board members were in attendance, including Pat Skvarenina, Linda Horak, Chris Newell and the new SHS Executive Director Sue Osika. Part of the movie was filmed at the Shiawassee Humane Society on Bennington Road. The board and staff were thrilled with the support.

SHS is also holding Pets on the Street on Saturday, Sept. 21 and the upcoming Woofstock fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5. Community Cats of Owosso, directly affiliated with SHS, also has a number of young cats available for adoption at Pet Supplies Plus in Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)