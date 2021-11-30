SHIAWASSEE HOPE is collecting donations for its annual Christmas Toy Store, assisting individuals and/or families served by the local nonprofit organization, particularly people from the Pleasant Valley community in Owosso.

Shown on Tuesday, Nov. 23, helping organize toy donations during a drop off event is (from right) Flora Scheffler, Shiawassee Hope Director Marlene Webster and Laura Scheffler. Webster is also pastor at City Church, located in the same building on E. Williams Street.

For a small fee, the Christmas Toy Store permits parents/guardians to “shop” for children, choosing toys, games, pajamas and other items, much as if they were shopping in a traditional brick-and-mortar store. The idea is to allow parents to be a part of the process of contributing in the holiday, giving them a sense of pride as they decide on gifts for their kids.

Donations of toys, family games, puzzles, pajamas, underwear, children’s socks, stockings, stocking stuffers, wrapping paper and gift bags will be accepted until Dec. 1. Gifts and/or donations can be dropped off on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by texting/calling (989) 413-7342 to set up a drop off time.

For those who want to give a cash donation, visit www.shiawasseehope.com or send to Shiawassee Hope, P.O. Box 1655, Owosso, MI 48867.

Shiawassee Hope/Owosso City Church is located at 521 E. Williams St., Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)