Shiawassee Hope was the lucky winner at the 13th meeting of the 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, on Monday, Jan. 27. Dianne Rogers (center) said the $22,500 will be used to provide funding for the LiNC Food Pantry, the Impact Center food pantry and expanding safe outdoor play options for the children at Pleasant Valley Trailer Park. Shiawassee Hope is the first nonprofit to win the vote of the membership for the second time. They won their first donation on Feb. 13, 2017.

For any 100+ Women of Owosso members who have not yet contributed to this most recent donation, payments can be made online, at Shiawsseehope.org (a receipt of payment must be forwarded to owossowomencare@gmail.com), or by mailing or dropping off a check made payable to Shiawassee Hope.

Checks can be mailed (using a stamped envelope) to:

• Cindy Schluckebier at 1471 W. Wilkinson Rd., Owosso, MI 48867

• Lisa Hood at 333 E. Haven Dr., Owosso, MI 48867

Checks can be dropped off to:

• Sue Ludington, Ludington Electric, at 152 E. Howard St., Owosso (24/7 mail slot right of office door)

• Becky Hartnagle, Bryant Elementary School, at 925 Hampton Ave., Owosso

Denise Meyer presented for Action for Child Care, along with Anna Owens, who presented for the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. The hat was filled with the following nonprofits, with the number of votes each organization received in parenthesis:

Action for Child Care (2), Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts (4), Shiawassee Hope (2), Friends of the Shiawassee River (2), Make a Wish (1), St Johns Owosso Food Pantry (1), Laingsburg Clothesline (1), Families Against Narcotics (1), Family Life Services (1), Pathways Adult Education (1), Shiawassee Family YMCA (1), Voices for Children CAC (1) and Respite Volunteers (1).

To date, and including its January 2020 donation, the 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area has donated $276,900 to local nonprofits since 2017. The group will meet next at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4. Visit www.owossowomencare.com for more information.

Presenting Ms. Rogers with her oversized check on Monday were the founding members of the 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, (from left) Becky Hartnagle, Lisa Hood, Cindy Schluckebier and Sue Ludington.

