A FREE WORKSHOP was hosted by the Shiawassee Homeless Coalition at the Comstock Inn & Conference Center on Wednesday, June 20. The public was invited to learn about the process of helping homeless individuals and families in the county and beyond. The workshop was well received by a large number of participants, some representing various organizations or church groups, some from the general public.

Shown at the front table on Wednesday morning were (from left) Becky Zemla from CACS, Angie Swanchara, the lead family support specialist from the county ACCESS Center, and Shelly Safi from the SafeCenter on N. Hickory Street. All three individuals are active in the Shiawassee Homeless Coalition; Zemla is acting chair, Swanchara is the case manager and Safi is vice chair.

The workshop was focused on coordinated entry, the process of ensuring that all people experiencing a homeless situation are quickly identified, assessed and connected to appropriate people to help meet their critical needs in a timely manner.

During the workshop, Safi shared that they are continuously reevaluating their process to meet the needs of the community and hopefully toward creating a resolution regarding the homeless situation. Ultimately, a shelter is desperately needed since “hoteling” is temporary, not readily available and extremely expensive. However, a shelter is still in the initial planning phase. With a number of individuals and families living directly out of their vehicles right now, there is an immediate need for church or nonprofit organizational outreach to help house people in the heat of summer.

The Salvation Army, where the warming center was located in the harshest winter months, is currently out of related funding until the new fiscal year begins.

It should be noted that there are preventative options available to individuals/families facing a possible eviction, including utilities issues, as well. So in recognizing someone who may seemingly be on the verge of a housing crisis or are actually homeless, they may be referred to CACS/Shiawassee County Service ACCESS Center at (989) 723-3115. The address is

1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso.

The next Shiawassee County Homeless Coalition meeting is planned for 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 13 at the Memorial Healthcare auditorium on King Street.

