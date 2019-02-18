The 2019 Shiawassee Home Garden Business EXPO is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 at Owosso High School. The event is co-sponsored by LAFCU, Crooked Tree Nursery, All Weather Seal, Vinyl Sash and Memorial Healthcare.

EXPO Chairman Kevin Maurer, of Maurer Heating & Cooling, stated, “Booths are filling up nicely for this year’s event. There are tons of new businesses participating in the EXPO, and consumers will see a wide variety of products and services.” Any business or organization that is interested in renting space at the show may download a packet from the chamber’s website or call the office at (989) 723-5149.

The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market and Owosso Main Street have again joined together to create an “Indoor Winter Market.” “The ‘Winter Market’ has been a terrific addition to the show, and we look forward to that special attraction being bigger and better this year,” shared Maurer.

The Dream Ticket Grand Prize Drawing will be for a $750 Home Depot gift card, thanks to sponsor PFCU. There are many other fabulous prizes to be given away. Kid’s Day will be on Sunday, March 10 from noon to 2 p.m., with free activities just for the little ones.