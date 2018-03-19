THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Sheriff’s Posse occupied the first table during the Shiawassee Home Garden Business EXPO at Owosso High School this past weekend. The group, which currently consists of 22 volunteers, does “whatever is needed” to assist the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, including volunteering at the Shiawassee County Fair annually and events such as festivals, funerals and parades. Shown during the EXPO are (from left) Joe Chapko, Gary Vietor and Dell Chapan.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)