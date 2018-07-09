Youth Mental Health First Aid training is for adults who interact with youth. The training will demonstrate how initial help is given to a person showing symptoms of mental illness, or who is in a mental health crisis (severe depression, psychosis, panic attack, suicidal thoughts and behaviors), until appropriate professionals or other help can be engaged, including peer and family support.

This eight-hour course prepares members of the community (family, school staff, clergy, 4-H leaders, Girl/Boy Scout leaders and more) to provide Mental Health First Aid to those youth in need. Certified Mental Health First Aid instructors Penny Corbin and Dadra Motroni-Lopez-Negrete will administer the course.

The training will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 at Shiawassee Health & Wellness, which is located at 1555 Industrial Dr. in Owosso. The fee is $25 and includes a manual, certification and lunch. Pre-registration is necessary prior to Monday, July 23. Please mail or drop off payment to Shiawassee Health & Wellness. To learn more about the training, call (989) 723-6791 or send an email to pcorbin@shiacmh.org.