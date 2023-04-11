THE GROUNDBREAKING for the Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity Wilhelm Family was held Monday, April 3.

(Courtesy Photo)

The groundbreaking of the first of six new builds in the City of Owosso took place Saturday, April 1 at 705 S. Park St., Owosso. This event kicked off the construction of the first of six homes to be built in Owosso.

Future homeowners Brian and Tina Wilhelm welcomed family, friends and the community to this kickoff. Pastor Steve Wood from First Congregational Church was there to bless the ground.

“We are very excited to be building affordable housing in Shiawassee County again. With an affordable housing crisis in the U.S. and in our own county, we know it is timely and the right thing. Families should not have to live outside the county and commute to a job in our county. Families should be able to afford a home where they want to live and work,” said Carmen Mora, Executive Director for Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.

“We ran for and won the 2019 Mr. Owosso competition in support of Habitat for Humanity, raising almost $45,000. The ultimate goal of that effort was to get to this day, where we would start building homes for our residents. I am proud of the entire team – our staff, board of directors, volunteers and my campaign manager Sue Osika – who made this all possible. I also believe this groundbreaking is only the beginning in Habitat making a huge impact in meeting our local housing needs over the coming years,” said Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO and Habitat board member Justin Horvath.