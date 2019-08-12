THE SHIAWASSEE FIREFIGHTER’S Memorial Committee’s fundraising campaign, which began less than one year ago, is picking up steam. The committee raised more than $4,000 during its inaugural pig roast on Saturday, July 27 and followed that up by spending the week at the Shiawassee County Fair.

The city of Owosso’s 1921 LaFrance fire truck was positioned near the midway and the Corunna VFW Bingo pavilion, an ideal location that allowed committee members to engage the public about their fundraising mission. The pumper will be featured in the Shiawassee Firefighter’s Memorial hall and museum, which will be constructed in the Corunna Historical Village in McCurdy Park.

The group’s next fundraiser, a beef raffle, is already underway. Tickets can be purchased for $5 from any committee member or by calling committee chair Ross Stanley at (989) 666-1551. Four winning tickets will be drawn on Saturday, Sept. 28, with each winner receiving a quarter of beef. The beef has been donated by sun-Bo Acres and Rick Schneider and the processing is being donated by Bellingar Packing, in Ashley. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold for this raffle.

For more information about the Shiawassee Firefighter’s Memorial, visit www.shiawasseefirefightermemorial.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)