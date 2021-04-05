FUNDRAISING FOR THE SHIAWASSEE FIREFIGHTER’S MEMORIAL during the Easter Market at the Corunna Community Center on Saturday, March 27, were (from left) Teresa Schneider, Kim Luft and Jill Vanderlip.

Fundraising efforts during the pandemic have often been difficult, but the Shiawassee Firefighter’s Memorial committee is still at it, compiling proceeds toward construction of a building in the Corunna Historical Village. The building will be a memorial to honor three firefighters who gave their lives fighting fire in Shiawassee County.

The three firefighters who will be honored with the memorial are Owosso firefighter Fred Ross, who died on April 1, 1900, Byron firefighter Roger Wenk, who died on April 10, 1977, and Owosso firefighter Elmer Hodge, who died on Jan. 12, 1981. The building will also house a 1931 LaFrance fire truck, which was the first gas fired engine owned by the city of Owosso. The committee formed in 2018.

Plans are now underway to host a golf outing to honor the 20th-anniversary of the September 11 attacks. More will be announced later.

Donations to support the memorial can be sent to: Shiawassee Firefighter’s Memorial, P.O. Box 1606, Owosso, MI 48867. More information can be found at www.shiawasseefirefightermemorial.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)