A 5K river run is planned for 9 a.m. on 9/11 (Sept. 11) from the city of Owosso. Shiawassee County Families Against Narcotics (FAN) is organizing the event. Although other chapters of FAN have hosted “Run Drugs Out of Town,” this is the first for Shiawassee County – delayed from last year due to COVID.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to answer the question “Why participate in ‘Run Drugs Out of Town’” with every step forward.

Several support groups will be present with free information. Among these will be Catholic Charities, Recovery Pathways and Prevention Network’s Hidden In Plain Sight trailer for parental education.

From Community Sponsorships, FAN is inviting 100, K-12 students from each of Shiawassee County’s eight school districts to run for free. This includes free registration, t-shirt, water, bar and a finisher’s medal. All school teams and individual students are encouraged to participate. To register, Google-search Shiawassee County Run Drugs Out of Town or go to RunSignUp.com and search ‘Run Drugs Out of Town’. Registration must be completed online before Saturday, Sept. 4 to receive a shirt, or Friday, Sept. 10, without a shirt. All runners and volunteers must pre-register as there is no onsite registration the day of the race.

Start time is 9 a.m. and check-in is at 8 a.m. on 9/11. One hundred students from the following districts invited to run for free include: Owosso, Corunna, Durand, Morrice, Byron, Perry, Laingsburg and New Lothrop. Students must sign up using the corresponding codes: Owo100, Cor100, Dur100, Mor100, Byr100, Perry100, Laing100 and NL100.

FAN began in Frazier, MI in 2007 after the deaths of two high school students from overdoses. A group of concerned Frazier parents, school personnel and citizens met to discuss what should be done to prevent drug use among their youth and hence, the first FAN chapter was formed. Today there are 23 chapters of FAN in Michigan and FAN is now spreading across the USA in response to the National Opioid Epidemic. The National Institute of Drug Administration states, due to COVID-19, the overdose rate has increased by 53-percent in the past year and a half. According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, in 2019, 369 patients were treated for overdoses in Owosso Memorial Healthcare’s Emergency Department.

FAN is a volunteer support group that meets the third Thursday of each month in the lower level of the Corunna Community Center from 7 to 8 p.m. FAN provides a safe place for people to learn about narcotic and alcohol recovery from people in the health profession and also from people in recovery. The topic for September is ‘Addiction 101’ which explains addiction for individuals struggling and for family members, parents and friends of those struggling. Recovery is always the answer.

With ‘Run Drugs Out of Town’ occurring on 9/11 there will be a remembrance for our first responders. State Representative Ben Frederick will address the crowd and the American Legion will play Taps and have a gun salute for our fallen heroes. The Castle Z92.5 will broadcast from the city of Owosso, where the run begins and ends. All veterans, students and community members are encouraged to participate in this 9/11-community event.

Run volunteers and donations are still needed. To donate, go to the website and the donate tab. To volunteer, go to the website, click the drop down and the Volunteer tab to sign up. Free t-shirts will be provided to volunteers. Remember 911 and show your support for a drug free community.

FAN would like to acknowledge our sponsors including Young Auto Group, the Cook Family Foundation, Owosso Memorial Healthcare, Advanced Air Technologies, TriMer Corporation, RePneu Tool, Stifel Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group, Slingerland Auto Group, Paul and Linda Parson, Randy Woodworth, CLH Insurance Agency, Welcome Home, Nelson House Funeral Home, RWI Manufacturing, Heidi O’Dea Raymond James, Tidal Wave Power Washing, Davis Cartage, Kimberly and Brent Singer, Selleck & Brown Automotive Detailing, Jill Niles, The city of Owosso, Fitness Coliseum, Owosso Public Safety, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Hankerd Sportswear and Baker College.