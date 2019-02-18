REPRESENTING THE SHIAWASSEE FAMILY YMCA, CEO Laura Burroughs spoke during the SRCC Chamber AM event on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Owosso Big Boy. Burroughs discussed Kyle Thornton’s new position as the senior program director at the YMCA before going on to talk about the kick-off breakfast for the Strong Kids campaign at Memorial Healthcare on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

“When I started, about 48 percent of our membership was on some type of assistance which is really what the Strong Kids campaign is about. Now we are up to almost 70 percent of our members who are on assistance, so that means as we enroll new members into the YMCA, we are actually reaching the population that needs us the most,” Burroughs shared. The annual YMCA Strong Kids is a fundraising effort focused on helping provide resources for kids who, otherwise, might not have such positive opportunities.

Burroughs continued on to explain that the Shiawassee Family YMCA is also the acting fiduciary for the Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee and that the YMCA is the location for most of the events, as well. The Alliance meets monthly throughout the school year and includes seven exploratory groups surrounding numerous issues related with drug abuse.

Due to winter weather and poor driving conditions, some alterations were made to the format of the Chamber AM meeting. Becky Zemla of Capital Area Community Services was unable to attend, so SRCC President/CEO Jeff Deason spoke on her behalf about the upcoming Walk for Warmth. The annual Shiawassee County Walk for Warmth to raise awareness and funding for the large increase of residents struggling to pay heating bills will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 23. The event will start from the Shiawassee Council on Aging/Owosso Senior Center on N. Washington Street.

