The Shiawassee Family YMCA will be hosting a Harry Potter-themed fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16. Activities will include a tour of the Hogwarts Express from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Steam Railroading Institute; various Hogwarts classes with professors and prefects beginning at 1 p.m. at The Armory; the much-loved Downtown Owosso Diagon Alley/Hogsmeade Scavenger Hunt from 2 to 5 p.m.; a sorting ceremony at 5 p.m.; and a trivia contest running throughout the afternoon.

The cost for various events is as follows: $5 per person for the Hogwarts Express Tour; $25 per team (up to five people) for the scavenger hunt; and $5 per trivia team. Treats from the Hogwarts Express Trolley will be available for purchase, as will assorted shop items, including apparel and wands.

Hogwarts Express Tour tickets and registration for the scavenger hunt and trivia will be available at The Armory beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16. For more information, please stop by the Shiawassee Family YMCA at 515 W. Main St. in Owosso, or search for the Shiawassee Family YMCA on social media. Anyone with additional questions is asked to please call (989) 725-8136.