A new year is always filled with the promise of positive change and promises to oneself, and following the events of 2020, there is even more anticipation and hope for what 2021 will bring.

“As our community continues to experience the effects of COVID-19, we are encouraging our members and the community as a whole to think about their physical and mental health in 2021,” said Laura Archer, Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO. “Whether it’s your morning yoga or your lunchtime run, we are encouraging children and adults alike to focus on returning to routines that get you moving.”

Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The Y can help with getting physical activity back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.

Since COVID-19, the Shiawassee Family YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as health screenings for staff, volunteers and members upon entry, requiring masks to be worn at all times, offering hand sanitizer and other sanitization equipment throughout the Y, and daily deep cleanings.

At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facilities yet, and there are virtual offerings to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.

“The Y is working to make sure all our members have options that fit their lifestyle and comfort level,” said Lexi Stevenson, Shiawassee Family YMCA Healthy Living coordinator. “We have lots of options on the website and also share simple routines on our Facebook page.”

The Shiawassee Family YMCA, serving the community since 1946, is committed to nurturing the potential of children through youth development, improving our community’s health and well-being by promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility by providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors.

To learn more about the Y’s efforts to keep the community healthy, active and safe, call (989) 725-8136, visit shiawasseeymca.org or search for the “Shiawassee Family YMCA” on social media.