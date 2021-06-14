The Shiawassee Family YMCA is excited to announce free membership options for community members from grants and donations from two local organizations: 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area and PFC Shane W. Cantu Memorial Fund.

Operation Care is a new membership program funded by the generous donations from the 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area. At the April 12 meeting, Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO Laura Archer was selected to be one of the three presenters. After hearing about the challenges faced by many in the community still feeling the effects of the pandemic on the economy, the 100+ Women Who Care voted to award the Y the more than $22,000 generously donated by its members. The bulk of the money will be used to award free three-month memberships and free weeks of summer camp.

“We saw what a difference camp made for both the kids and their families last year after the sudden shutdown of the country,” said Emily Suggs, Camp Shiawassee Director. “We are so excited to be able to offer the camp experience to any child in the area. Camp can provide a wonderful sense of normalcy for these kids.”

Operation Care memberships are available for three months to both individuals and families and weeks at camp are available on a weekly basis.

The second free membership caters to veterans. Operation Salute is funded by the PFC Shane W. Cantu Memorial Fund. Operation Salute is a program designed exclusively for military veterans. This free program includes an initial three-month membership and access to group exercise classes designed specifically for veterans. Active-duty military personnel are already honored with a free membership and a discounted membership for their spouse/family.

“The goal of Operation Salute is to create opportunities for veterans that combine fitness/wellness and social engagement to create healthy mind, body and spirit. Our volunteer veteran coordinator has been trained and certified and is ready to work with area veterans on both a one-on-one and group basis,” explained Laura Archer, Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO.

Operation Salute memberships are available for three months to veterans and include free group exercise classes, Nationwide access to other YMCAs, two personal trainer sessions and free childcare during peak hours.

For more information on either program, please stop by the Y, 515 W. Main St., Owosso or call (989) 725-8136. The Shiawassee Family YMCA, serving the community since 1947, is committed to nurturing the potential of children through youth development, improving our community’s health and well-being by promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of social responsibility by providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors.