THE SHIAWASSEE FAMILY YMCA is the April nonprofit winner for 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area. The drive-in meeting was held in a mostly full parking lot at the Owosso First United Methodist Church on Monday, April 12.

Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO/Director Laura Archer is shown with the super-sized check for $22,000 with organizer Becky Hartnagle. Archer gave the winning presentation with plans to extend more YMCA scholarships to children and families who are most impacted by the pandemic. The YMCA is ramping up for summer and fall – and this money will support the Y’s mission of youth development, community health and wellbeing, and healthy living.

The three nonprofit organizations presenting during the evening meeting included the Shiawassee Family YMCA, the Pregnancy Resource Center and Respite of Shiawassee County. Organizers shared that all three nonprofit groups offered “wonderful presentations.”

Donations can be made online at Make your donation online: https://operations.daxko.com/online/2145/OnlineGiving/Donation.mvc?campaign_id=15947. A link is available on the Facebook page.

Please select 100+ Women Who Care for the campaign tab and send a copy of your receipt to owossowomencare@gmail.com.

Checks need to be payable to the Shiawassee YMCA. Do not make your check payable to 100 Women.

The next meeting is planned for Monday, June 21. The drive-in format will continue until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

(Courtesy Photo/Janae Fear)