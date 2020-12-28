THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT is featured by this dedicated group of volunteers at the Shiawassee Family YMCA. On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 22, the YMCA in Owosso was once again the location for a drive-through mobile food distribution through the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Over 800 individuals were provided food – nearly 300 families. Sponsors and/or partners included the Owosso Rotary Club, DayStarr Communications, the Owosso Fraternal Order of Police and Homeless Angels of Owosso, along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Volunteers were quick to fill up trunks with needed items as vehicles pulled through the parking lot, as well as offering holiday pleasantries.

The next mobile food pantry will be hosted by Catholic Charities of Owosso on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The following food pantry is planned for Monday, Jan. 18 and will be held at the Owosso High School.

Proof of residency is required. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. Any person facing financial hardship and in need of food, senior citizens or families in need can participate as long as they are a county resident.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)