Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics (FAN) is presenting Drug Education For Youth (DEFY) Presentations in all Shiawassee High Schools this school year and a DEFY for Parents Presentation at the Owosso High School Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. There will be two $100 gift cards from The Wrought Iron Grill drawn at the parent presentation. Part of the Parent Program can be viewed on YouTube at “The Wake Up Call” AwareNow, Shiawassee FAN.

Families Against Narcotics (FAN) started in 2007 when Macomb County Judge Linda Davis “talked over the fence” with a neighbor in law enforcement, after two Macomb County high school students died within a week of each other from drug overdose. Macomb County was in rage over this happening in their community and schools and wanted action. FAN began as a service to support and educate this community to deter drug and alcohol abuse. There are now 23 chapters of FAN across Michigan with 13 more starting. Judge Linda Davis is now addressing groups to start FAN chapters all across the United States, the first, outside of Michigan, being in New York City.

Shiawassee FAN started in 2019 when Shiawassee County Undersheriff Doug Chapman started a FAN chapter from the loss of his stepdaughter. Shiawassee FAN has consistently met monthly since January 2019, hosts an annual 5K River Run, Shiawassee Run Drugs Out of Town, partners with Owosso Memorial Healthcare to bring information for rehabilitation options into the Emergency Department – and now FAN is presenting DEFY presentations to all secondary students in Shiawassee County.

FAN’s DEFY presentations were brought to schools in 2019, then due to COVID, school-wide assemblies were discontinued until this year, with all schools currently scheduled for presentations. Further, Shiawassee FAN is working with the Michigan State Board of Education to bring DEFY programs to all Michigan students, from updating State Standards in the Department of Health & Safety to include, vaping, opioid abuse and human trafficking, not just tobacco and alcohol abuse.

The upcoming Shiawassee Student DEFY Program schedule is as follows:

Owosso High School – Wednesday, Dec. 7, 8:40 and 9:40 a.m.

Corunna High School – Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Morrice High School – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Perry High School – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1:55 to 2:55 p.m.

Laingsburg High School – March 2023

County-wide Parent DEFY:

Owosso High Performing Arts Center – Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m.

Shiawassee FAN meets monthly on the third Thursday of each month in the lower level of the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park at 7 p.m. for the Open to the Public Family Forum Meeting and 6 p.m. for the FAN Board Meeting.

Join FAN for “Coping Through the Holidays” Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Shiawassee FAN is a nonprofit organization. If you would like to donate to Shiawassee FAN go to FamiliesAgainstNarcotics.com. No donation is too small.

Checks can be mailed to: Shiawassee FAN at 6800 E. M-71, Durand, MI 48429

Special appreciation to the following organizations for past financial support to make these programs possible for Shiawassee County youth: The VOICE Grant, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee County Health Department, Shiawassee Community Foundation, Verizon of Owosso, Young of Owosso, Memorial Healthcare, The Cook Family Foundation, Tri-Mer Corporation, Stifel Investments, Slingerland Auto Group, RePneu Tool, Advanced Air Technologies, Selleck & Brown Automotive Detailing, Paul and Linda Parson, Woodworth Commercial, Welcome Home Assisted Living, RWI Manufacturing, Kimberly and Brent Singer, Raymond James, CLH, Jill Niles, Tidal Wave Power Washing and Davis Cartage.