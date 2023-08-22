THE 2023 SHIAWASSEE County Fair Beef Auction began on Friday, Aug. 11 with the customary auctioning of a gallon of milk from the week’s champion dairy cows. This year the gallon of milk fetched a cool $21,000, a portion of which is presented annually by the Shiawassee County Dairy Association in the form of scholarships to deserving local exhibitors. To date, more than $20,000 in scholarships has been awarded.

Accompanying the gallon of milk in the auction pen was Kamryn Atherton’s Grand Champion Jersey cow, Google.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)