ROBBE BRYCE OF OWOSSO (far right) joined in the annual Shiawassee District Library Summer Reading Carnival at the Owosso Branch on Saturday, Aug. 17. Bryce, who is seven-years-old, had enjoyed being a member of the Summer Reading Program and was happy to be at the carnival. Owen Leathers assisted Bryce at the cup punch table, where a participant “punches” through a paper lid to discover what prize is inside a cup.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)