The Shiawassee District Library (SDL) will host a virtual science show for kids and families with Doug Scheer on Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. on YouTube. Anyone is invited to view this fun and entertaining show. The show will also be available for viewing on YouTube after the performance.

Doug Scheer is a regular performer at libraries and specializes in making science fun for kids. His new show, “Supermarket Science,” has all new and sometimes crazy science experiments. Simple grocery store items, including eggs, soda cans, toilet paper, bananas and more, are used to perform wacky science fun. It looks like magic, but it’s not. Viewers can also watch a pre-show starting at 1:45 p.m.

There is still time for children to participate in the Imagine Your Story reading program at either Owosso or Durand libraries. Children can track how many minutes they spend reading and earn prizes for their reading time. Reading logs can be picked up at either library.

The YouTube link for the show will be available through the Shiawassee District Library’s social media pages, or can be requested by calling one of the SDL branches. Call the Owosso Children’s Library at (989) 725-5134, or the Durand Memorial Branch at (989) 288-3743 for the link and more information.