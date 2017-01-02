A number of programs are scheduled in January for adults at the Owosso Branch of the Shiawassee District Library. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services will present a program on identity theft. This program is designed to inform consumers about some of the identity and financial scams in our communities. They will also discuss how old schemes are being given new twists with sophisticated technology. Resource materials will be provided, and the program is free. Preregistration by Wednesday, Jan. 4 is required; to sign up call (989) 725-5134.

The Between the Lines Adult Coloring Club will be meeting at the Owosso Branch of the Shiawassee District Library at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 12. Participants may bring their own supplies or use the coloring pages and pencils supplied by the library.

Craft Night will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Interested persons may call (989) 725-5134 to preregister or for more information. Participants will make three crafts for a total cost of $4. The crafts will be wooden signs, tile magnets, and bottle cap magnets.

An adult winter reading program will be held again this year from Monday, Jan. 16 through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Each title read or listened to may be entered into a drawing for a $10 gift card; the drawing will be held on Wednesday, March 1. In addition, everyone reading 10 or more books may choose a free book or small prize. There will also be a selected list of classics; books read from this list may be entered twice in the drawing.

For more information on these programs, please call the Owosso Branch at (989) 725-5134.