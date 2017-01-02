Submitted by Nancy Folaron

It was a busy year at the Shiawassee District Library’s two locations in Owosso and Durand in 2016. More than 100,500 people visited the branches, computers and wireless networks were used for 30,400 sessions, and library staff assisted the public with 7,300 reference questions. The branches offered 240 programs and events. More than 89,000 books, music, and movies were borrowed by library users.

A variety of programs for adults were held at both branches during the year including book discussions, adult coloring club, evergreen wreath making and other crafts including sign making and a Pinterest party. Michigan Rediscovered, a program about unusual places to visit in Michigan, was held in April at Owosso.

Children’s services during the year offered a variety of programs including preschool story hours, puppet shows, craft programs, Lego days, pumpkin painting, and more. The Owosso branch began offering sensory play times for children to have messy fun playing in slime and spaghetti, modeling homemade play dough, and making snow out of shaving cream. Both branches also offered winter and summer reading programs for children.

The Friends of the Library at each branch were busy during the year with sponsoring many programs including the Owosso library carnival, children’s entertainer Joel Tracey, craft programs, winter and summer reading parties, and more. Both the Durand and Owosso Friends of the Library sponsored appearances by Teresa Irish. She is the author of “A Thousand Letters Home,” a compilation of letters written by her father Bud Irish during his service as a soldier in World War II.

Within its two branches, the library offers a collection of 72,300 books, 3,100 music CD’s, 2,300 audio books, and 3,300 movies and television series on DVD or Blu-ray. The Owosso branch subscribes to 10 newspapers and 121 magazines, and the Durand Branch subscribes to five newspapers and 57 magazines. The Overdrive downloadable books service contains more than 10,000 e-book and audio book titles.

The Shiawassee District Library board consists of representatives from the participating municipalities including President Thomas Smith of City of Durand, Vice-President Joan Aue of Owosso Township, Treasurer Rosemary Schultz of City of Owosso and Secretary Denice Grace of City of Owosso. Other trustees include Robert Teich Jr of City of Owosso, Robin Fredrick of City of Durand, and Cindy Garber of Bennington Township.

“2016 was a year of successful programs and improved services at the library. I would like to thank our community for the continued support of Shiawassee District Library throughout the year,” said Steven Flayer, Library Director. “Suggestions for improving the library are always welcome and anyone who has ideas for better services may contact me at the Owosso branch at (989) 725-5134.”

For more information on the library and its services, visit www.sdl.lib.mi.us.