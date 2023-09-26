A RIBBON CUTTING was held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Shiawassee District Library to celebrate the renovations made inside the library. The renovations were made possible by a $800,000 bequest from Helen Thome (1912-2005). Her hope was that her gift would one day provide new furnishings and equipment for an improved and expanded library.

Shown holding the scissors is Shiawassee District Library Director Kim White, surrounded by Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and Shiawassee District Library employees.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)