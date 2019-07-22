THE SHIAWASSEE DEMS SUMMER ROADSIDE CLEANUP was held on Saturday, July 13 in Bennington Township on a three-mile stretch of M-52. A large number of Shiawassee Dems and volunteers were on hand to gather trash along the roadside – everything from plastic cups and straws to an enormous amount of cigarette butts. The Shiawassee County organization participates in the MDOT Adopt-A-Highway program.

Participants included Brian True, Janet Horvath, Sylvia Avsharian, Paul Ray, Jerry Hilliard, who is again running for U.S. Congressman in the 4th District, and many more.

Shown above are out-of-area volunteers Anthony Feig and his wife, Cathy Willermet. The couple was camping nearby. Feig also recently announced he was running for 4th District U.S. Congressman.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)