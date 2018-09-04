ERIC SABIN (D), candidate for the 85th District seat in the Michigan House of Representatives, spoke during the Shiawassee Dems Annual Picnic at DeVries Nature Conservancy on Tuesday evening, Aug. 28 to approximately 45 individuals in attendance.

Sabin, originally from Tuscola County where he grew up in a working class, blue-collar family, now lives in Owosso with his wife, Loria. “I’m running for office because of the need to defend our ability to fund public education, to defend workers wages,” Sabin stated. “And to make sure our citizens are being taken care of first.”

Sabin, along with his wife and supporters, have been very active in door-to-door campaigning where he has expressed an eagerness to answer questions presented by property owners. “Please get involved,” he urged at the picnic. “The most common question I am approached with when going door-to-door, is why would someone so young get into politics?” Sabin’s standard answer has become, “Why wouldn’t I? Otherwise, our generation in 20, 30 or 40 years from now is going to be dealing with an enormous mess.”

Sabin is opposing Ben Frederick, a lifelong Owosso resident in his second year as the 85th District’s Rep. to the Michigan House.

Guests at the picnic also included Michigan Senator Jim Ananich from Flint, representing Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Senator David Knezek of Dearborn Heights for 24th district senatorial candidate Kelly Rossman-McKinney and others. Danny Miller, who is running for District 1 on the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners, and also John Horvath, running for District 2, were in attendance, as well.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)