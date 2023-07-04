A RIBBON CUTTING was held at Owosso North Storage, located at 1488 N. M-52 on Friday, June 23. The facility is now open for business. Chamber representatives and two of the three new owners, Randy Woodworth and Timothy Rudolph are pictured here.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

The wait is finally over! Shiawassee County’s first and only climate-controlled storage facility is now open for business. Located in the heart of the county, this state-of-the-art facility offers customers the perfect solution for storing their valuables in a safe and secure environment.

The facility boasts a variety of storage unit sizes, ranging from small to large, to suit every customer’s needs. Additionally, the climate-controlled environment ensures that customers’ belongings will be protected from extreme temperatures and humidity, safeguarding against damage caused by mold, mildew and pests.

The new facility offers a range of amenities, including 24/7 security monitoring, keypad access and well-lit units. The facility has been designed with customer convenience in mind, providing drive-up access, ample parking and an overhead door. Customers can also take advantage of the facility’s online payment system, making it easy to manage their accounts from the comfort of their own homes.

“We are thrilled to be opening Shiawassee County’s first and only climate-controlled storage facility,” said the owner. “Our goal is to provide our customers with a safe and secure environment to store their valuables, while also offering them the convenience of modern amenities. We are confident that our facility will be a valuable addition to the community.”

The new facility is now open for business and accepting new customers. For more information, visit our website or give us a call and chat in person.