(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Effective Monday, July 31, 2017, the Shiawassee County Vital Records office will be reducing office hours and telephone availability to the public. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The Clerk’s office is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. The reduced hours are the result of two of the three deputy clerks being transferred to the Administrator’s office. This Board of Commissioners made this decision during the June 15, 2017 meeting. The Circuit Court office hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.