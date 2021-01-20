(Courtesy Photo)

submitted by honor guard members

In prior years, the Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard conducted annual Christmas activities as a part of their luncheons. However, due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic and the resulting restrictions, this year was different in a couple of ways. There are restrictions as to the number of people that can gather in such events. A very small group of honor guard members carried out the festivities. Beside the favorite, regular visits to BJ’s Family Restaurant, the group added two other recipients.

The first was a visit to the newly opened Fiddler’s Green, a homeless shelter for veterans. Honor guard members Joseph and Kelly Schneider, presented several presents that can be put to immediate use.

Secondly, honor guard members Les and Joseph Schneider and Matt Shepard, presented the employees of Itsa Deli Thing with gifts of cash in recognition of their providing pleasant luncheons to the guard following completion of a local military honors funeral.

Finally, honor guard members Les and Joseph Schneider and Matt Shepard, along with Gary Coe, met BJ’s Family Restaurant manager, Amanda Lange, Bob (waiter) and Beckie (assistant manager). Shown are Bob, Amanda, Les Schneider, Matt Shepard and Joseph Schneider. Overall, it was a happy event for all involved.

The Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard would like to express their gratitude to the families of veterans we provided military funerals, for their generous donations that helped not only our friends in local restaurants we meet, but also help local veterans in need.

Thank you to honor guard members – Dave Mogg, Gary Granger, Gary “Doc” Duering, Gary Coe, David Hilliker, Matt Shepard, Ward Coon, Les Schneider, Joseph Schneider, Chris Gibelyou, Jess Anguliano, Larry Wilt and Paul Davis.

We hope next year will bring a virus free country.