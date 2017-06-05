The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is seeking interested and qualified individuals to serve on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee. The county is recruiting members from all wars and conflicts to serve on the committee, and applicants must reside in Shiawassee County, be a veteran, and have been honorably discharged. Interested, qualified persons should submit a cover letter, resume, discharge papers, and a recommendation from a chartered veterans’ organization to: Board of Commissioners, 201 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI. 48817 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners shall follow Act 192 of 1953, County Department of Veterans’ Affairs Excerpt 35.621 County Department of Veterans’ Affairs; creation; administration; committee; appointment, qualifications, and terms of members; vacancies.