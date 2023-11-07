OWOSSO VFW Post 9455 recently completed construction on its second memorial wall honoring local veterans who were lost in battle. The memorial is situated in the Post’s Veteran’s Memorial Garden, located behind the clubhouse near the flagpole. The new wall will be dedicated at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The wall was financed with help from the community.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs Office has received a very nice donation to go toward Thanksgiving Baskets for our Veterans in need. Thank you so much to “CAPTCLAYS CREATIONS” for supporting our local veterans.

The Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs Office will be collecting a list of veterans in need and will be putting together the baskets. If you are a veteran in need or know of a veteran in need, please contact Mallory at (989) 743-2346 or mmead@shiawassee.net. Please call by Wednesday, Nov. 15. Must be a Shiawassee County Veteran.

This year, they will be offering Christmas Dinners as well as our Thanksgiving Dinners. This year, we saw the number of Veteran families in need in Shiawassee County growing, so we decided to add Christmas Dinners this year to help our local Veteran families. No income guidelines, Veterans just have to be a Shiawassee County resident. This will include everything you need to make the best Christmas dinner for your family.

The Shiawassee County Veteran Affairs Office started doing the Thanksgiving baskets a couple years ago and with each year we are able to help more families. We have been able to keep this program running through donations. The office has a list of veteran families, how many in each household and if there’s any dietary restrictions. Then, the week of Thanksgiving, office staff goes shopping for each family. After shopping, we sort, pack and deliver each family everything they need to make an amazing dinner. We will be doing the same thing for Christmas this year. All the Veteran or spouse has to do is call the office and speak to Mallory at (989) 743-2231 and they will be added to the list for their dinner.

Veterans will have to call for each Holiday, Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are very proud to be able to provide these services to our local Veterans.