SHOWN AT the Black History Month Expo at Baker College are Shiawassee RESD students (from left) Josie Patrick, Corunna High School; Paige Hudecek, Owosso High School; Dakota Lemcool, Morrice High School; Makenna Mattimore, Perry High School; Maylee Hatt, Byron High School; and Olivia Craven, Owosso High School.

(Courtesy Photo)

Recently, the Shiawassee RESD’s Countywide Career and Technical Education students, who are in the Criminal Justice II Program, participated in the Black History Month Expo held at Baker College of Owosso. The high school students selected two African Americans in criminal justice that have had an impact in American history.

The students had to conduct research and develop an interactive component. The two groups selected Bass Reeves, who was the first African American U.S. Marshal in the late 1800s, and Lee Roy Young, who was the first African American Texas Ranger, commissioned in 1988. The students did an excellent job with their presentations through the use of visual aids, quizzes and fun games to not only showcase these heroes, but to learn very insightful information. To learn more about the Shiawassee RESD’s programs, please contact Sharon Ganssley at (989) 743-3471.