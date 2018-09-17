SHIAWASSEE COUNTY SHERIFF Brian BeGole presented a report during the Bennington Township board meeting on Monday, Sept. 10 regarding the results of a traffic enforcement initiative conducted by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Bennington Township throughout the month of August. Sheriff BeGole and the Bennington Township board agreed in July that the SCSO would provide 125 hours of dedicated patrol in Bennington Township over a three-month period to curb excessive speeding and illegal lane changes on M-52 by morning and afternoon commuters.

The SCSO began the enforcement initiative in August, and Sheriff BeGole reported Monday that his deputies had issued an impressive 38 speeding tickets, 29 tickets for passing on the right and two tickets for no proof of insurance in 44 hours of enforcement. The SCSO will spread the remaining 106 hours throughout the months of September and October. Bennington Township will pay the SCSO $5,000 for the 125 hours of dedicated enforcement, which Bennington Township officials called “a great investment” and “money well spent.”

Shown immediately following the Monday, Sept. 10 meeting is Sheriff BeGole (far right), along with (from left) Bennington Township Treasurer Cindy Garber, Clerk Donna Ash, Supervisor Lee Ash, Trustee Nancy Zdunic and Trustee Matt Dutcher.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)