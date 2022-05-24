FOR GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND – Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Fleet Supervisor Sam Safi was surprised with a special honor from the Shiawassee Homeless Coalition at the CACS office on Corunna Ave. on Friday, May 13. The Shiawassee Homeless Coalition presented Safi with the annual Building Hope Award, particularly for his effort in assisting with the needs of a homeless man and connecting him back to critical resources where he could receive help.

Shown on Friday are (from left) Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Todd “Rev” Evans, Undersheriff Cory Carson, Staff Sgt. Casey Colbry, Sam Safi, Homeless Coalition member Jim Perlaki, Homeless Coalition Co-chair Rachel Burdette-Comer and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole.

Representing the Shiawassee Homeless Coalition, Perlaki shared that it had been a long time, with the pandemic, since the organization had been able to gather with a group to demonstrate their appreciation and he was pleased to have that opportunity on Friday. Perlaki shared the Shiawassee Homeless Coalition was proud to offer local heroes consideration and gratitude, particularly the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and other community partners. Perlaki thanked the sheriff’s office members for helping with all of the food boxes and gifts that were distributed to families in need during the holidays and for other help in recent months.

“Today, we celebrate heroes,” Perlaki said. “Specifically today, we talk about heroism in a different way since there are those individuals who put on the face of compassion and giving and go way above and beyond what is required of them to do what is right and meet the needs of the community.” Perlaki offered that Sam Safi is exactly one of those heroes – continuously stepping up to help others in need.

Safi was completely surprised when he realized he was being recognized. Perlaki pointed out that it was because Safi was a very humble individual and a hero – and heroes are usually the last to know how much their effort means to others.

Sheriff Brian BeGole stated, “Sam is a hard worker and has a heart of gold. He often does good deeds that go unnoticed so it’s nice to see him recognized for this extra effort.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)