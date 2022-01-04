SHERIFF BRIAN BEGOLE is shown with Laingsburg agriculture/science teacher Autumn Ash.

(Courtesy Photo)

During this holiday season, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Laingsburg Future Farmers of America (FFA) teamed up to deliver two dozen chickens to local families in need.

Three classes under the guidance of Laingsburg’s new agriculture/science teacher, Autumn Ash, a graduate of Perry High School and Michigan State University, raised 75 chickens as part of Michigan’s FFA Broiler Project Program.

The Broiler Contest is an academic achievement endeavor where satudents participate in real world experiences by raising the biggest birds possible in the shortest period of time using safe and ethical industry recommendations.

Each class submitted five processed birds to be judged and the rest were to be sold to parents and supporters of the FFA program.

Autumn Ash knew about Sheriff BeGole and SCSO’s efforts to collect and distribute Christmas toys for children in Shiawassee County and asked if they could also distribute chickens to some of the families. Working together, the FFA program was enchanced and this became a win-win for both students and the community – providing healthy, locally raised food to families in need during the holidays.

Sheriff BeGole and Ash are looking forward to working together again and possibly making this an annual effort.