On Saturday, March 26 from noon to 2 p.m., the Shiawassee County Republicans will host State Senator Tom Barrett and candidate for the newly drawn 7th Congressional District at the Durand VFW. The fundraiser luncheon will also serve as a meet-and-greet for the candidate. All are welcome to attend.

The new 7th Congressional District includes Shiawassee, Clinton, Eaton (part), Livingston, Oakland (part) and Ingham counties. Barrett is a U.S. Army Veteran, helicopter pilot, former State Representative and current State Senator. Tom and his wife Ashley, live in Eaton County and have four children.

“Shiawassee County is key in this race. It’s great getting to know everyone here. I know this county well; I’ve had the honor of representing this area in the State Senate since 2018. I didn’t have to move to run for Congress, unlike my opponent. Most of my current senate district includes Shiawassee, Clinton, Ingham and Eaton counties. It’s my goal to continue my service to my community and my country in the U.S House of Representatives. I’m happy to put the hard work into reaching every voter that I can. As your voice in DC, I want you to have direct access to me and my team,” Barrett said.

Barrett is running unopposed in the Republican Primary for Congress in the 7th Congressional District. In November, he will face U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D, MI-08), who has recently moved from Oakland to the Lansing area to run for the new 7th Congressional District.

The Durand VFW is located at 923 N. Saginaw Street. For more information, please email gopshiawassee@gmail.com.