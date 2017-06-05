The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is seeking interested and qualified individuals to serve on a number of boards and committees. County residents interested in being considered for an appointment should submit a cover letter stating their interest and resume to: Board of Commissioners, 201 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48817 or by email to karnett@shiawassee.net by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

The following boards may have upcoming vacancies, with required areas of representation noted.

The Agriculture Preservation Board is in need of an agriculture representative, a real estate representative, a township representative, and a conservation representative.

Construction Board of Appeals is lacking a supplier, a building contractor, an architect/building contractor, a building/mechanical contractor, a plumbing contractor, and an electrical/heating contractor.

Other boards seeking representatives are the Department of Health and Human Services Board (applicants cannot currently hold an elective office), the Economic Development Committee (Brownfield Authority), the GLS Region V Planning and Development Committee, and the Shiawassee County Community Mental Health Authority.

The Solid Waste Management Committee is in need of a SW Regional Planning representative, and the Valley Area Agency on Aging is in need of an Advisory Council member (senior). The Zoning Board of Appeals is in need of alternates, but applicants must live within the county’s zoning jurisdiction, cannot reside within a village, a city, Caledonia Township, or Owosso Township.