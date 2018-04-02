The Greater Lansing Food Bank, in partnership with the Shiawassee Hunger Network, will distribute free fresh and nonperishable food items at a mobile pantry for Shiawassee County residents on Saturday, April 28. Registration for the pantry will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Shiawassee County Road Commission, 701 W. Corunna Ave. in Corunna, and food will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon, or until all food has been distributed.

The food pantry is offered to only Shiawassee County residents, including senior citizens on fixed incomes and families/individuals with limited or low-income jobs. Those participating in the food pantry must bring proof of residency in Shiawassee County, such as a valid drivers license or Michigan ID and one piece of mail from their current residence in Shiawassee County. Also, participants will need boxes, bags or containers to carry food.

For more information about the mobile food pantry, persons can call the Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.