SHANNAN SAUL has been announced as the new office manager at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. The previous office manager, Karen Erwin, retired in September and Saul is now taking that position.

Saul was among several applicants that applied for the position. She is a resident of the Ovid area and is married with three daughters. She graduated from Corunna High School and was active in her FFA chapter.

The Shiawassee County Fair Board was also impressed with her numerous years as a fair exhibitor and is confident she is a good fit for the job.

The public is welcome to stop in at the fair office or give her a call at (989) 743-3611 to welcome her to her new position. The fairgrounds are located at 2900 Hibbard Rd., Corunna.

