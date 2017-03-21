Swine exhibitors preparing for the 2017 Shiawassee County Fair, to be held Aug. 6 through 12, must be current with their PQA certification to exhibit at the Fair. A free class will be offered in the Community Room of the Shiawassee County Fair Office on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 5 p.m. sharp. Please arrive early.

Exhibitors, ages 9 through 19, can be certified through this class. Those who are 20 and over must take the adult commercial class given by the State of Michigan.

The rules for Pork Quality Assurance certification have not changed for the 2017 year and may be found in the 2016 Exhibitor’s Guide. This certification is important as it provides exhibitors with the knowledge to produce high quality projects to be sold through the Junior Livestock Auction on Friday, Aug. 11 during the Fair. It is important to meet this requirement as quickly as possible, as no classes will be offered in the county after Thursday, June 1. Immediately following the class, the Shiawassee County Pork Producers Show Pig Sale will begin on the Fairgrounds. The barn is open at 5 p.m.; the sale begins at 7 p.m.