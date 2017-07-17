THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY FAIR is celebrating 30 years on Hibbard Road and Shiawassee County Fair Queen Sarah Stickel, attendant Madison Chmiko, and board member Dawn Reha took time to expound on the upcoming fair at the SRCC’s Chamber AM event on Tuesday, July 11 at the Owosso Big Boy on M-21.

“We’re really excited for this year because we have a lot of new things in our grandstand,” Stickel stated to Chamber members attending the early morning breakfast event. Stickel is the daughter of Dale and Rhonda Stickel and will be graduating from Corunna High School this year. Grandstand entertainment will include a modified truck, tractor and semi-truck pull, a demolition derby, a rodeo, motorcycle racing, draft horse obstacle course, figure-8 derby, monster truck show, and more.

“We happen to think we have the best county fair in the state of Michigan,” shared Reha. The fair will be Sunday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 12. However, the 6th annual Semi Truck Show will be held on Friday, August 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 and will include a unique light parade from the fairgrounds through Corunna and into Owosso.

On a side note, the 2017 Shiawassee County Fair special section, produced in partnership with the fair board and the Independent Newsgroup, will be in the weekend newspaper on Sunday, Aug. 6. As always, this publication will also be available at designated locations at the fairgrounds.

The next SRCC Topics@Twelve meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 and the next Chamber AM will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Shiawassee County Fair – SRCC Chamber AM was last modified: by