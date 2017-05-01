SARAH STICKEL proudly stood just outside the community room at the fair ground, after winning the title of the 2017 Shiawassee County Fair Queen. Strickel (3rd from left) wore a pale blue gown to the event. Her attendant is Madison Chmiko, in an elegant white dress.

The 2016 Shiawassee County Fair Queen, Allison Luchenbill is shown in a vivid red gown. Her attendant, Hailey Andres, wore deep blue.

Stickel, who was sponsored by Young Buick GMC, is a senior at Corunna High School. She wishes to go to Lansing Community College, where she will focus on working with special needs individuals. Chmiko, sponsored by Foster Coffee Company, shared that she has enjoyed 14 years of involvement in 4-H. Both girls are looking forward to representing the Shiawassee County Fair.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)