THE 2022 SHIAWASSEE COUNTY FAIR QUEEN Sydney Cairns (right) is shown with attendant Faith Butcher directly following the Saturday evening pageant.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The 2022 Shiawassee County Fair Queen Pageant was held at the fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 6, just a day ahead of the opening of the annual fair. Nine participants vied for the title during the pageant in the show tent. Each participant offered a speech on how the fair impacts the community and answered an impromptu question in front of a panel of three judges and an audience of roughly 100. The fair queen pageant is a scholarship competition and the fair queen and her attendant have duties that go beyond the current fair as they will represent the Shiawassee County Fair at various events throughout the coming year – including participating in a number of parades.

Sydney Cairns and Faith Butcher were announced the winners during the pageant. Sydney Cairns won the 2022 fair queen title with Butcher as her attendant.

Cairns was the previous fair attendant, working with Amara Jackson, the 2021 queen. Cairns, 21, is the daughter of Vicki Karrer and Kit Cairns of Owosso. She graduated from Owosso High School in 2019 and is now a student at Saginaw Valley State University. She has been active with the 4-H Rangers Club, coaches the Owosso Equestrian Team and is also a junior fair board member. Corunna Auto Value sponsored Cairns.

New attendant Faith Butcher, 18, is the daughter of Ben and Beth Butcher and a 2021 graduate of Corunna High School. Butcher was very active in Corunna FFA. She is now employed at DayStarr Communications in Owosso and breeds and raises both swine and beef cattle. Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes and Ryan and Kristen Drake sponsored Butcher.

The other seven pageant participants included Emma Challender, Claire Chrisinske, Kendall Hall, Megan Litomisky, Emily Riley, Mikayla Wachowicz and BreOnna Woodruff – with each girl involved in FFA, 4-H or both.