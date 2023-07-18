The Shiawassee County Queen Fair Pageant will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Free Show Tent. One of the great honors at the Shiawassee County Fair is the Shiawassee County Fair Queen and Attendant Scholarship Program. Miss Shiawassee County Fair and her attendant are selected to represent Shiawassee County and the Shiawassee County Fair at events throughout the area. They are the official Shiawassee County Fair “Goodwill Ambassadors,” greeting everyone they see with a smile and a warm welcome to our Fair wherever they go.

Claire Chrisinske is the 18-year-old daughter of Brad and Julie Chrisinske of Byron. Claire is a 2022 graduate of Bryon High School where she was active in the Byron FFA, National Honor Society, Varsity Cross Country and Varsity Track and Field Team. She is also currently an active member of Antrim Burns 4-H club. Claire is currently attending Central Michigan University pursuing a degree in Integrative Public Relations. Claire is being sponsored by Primeline Nutrition.

Madison Bradley is the 17-year-old daughter of Naomi Fairfield and Mike Bradley. Madison is a hardworking honors student at Owosso High School and graduated in May of 2023. Madison worked actively on her cheerleading team, FFA and NHS chapters, as well as performed as a majorette in the marching band and played in the highest band at OHS. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, working with animals and attending sporting events. Madison is sponsored by Rising Dreams Lessons and Training.

Allison Dix is the 19-year-old daughter of Tim and Jeana Dix of Bancroft. Allison was an honor student at Byron High school and graduated in May of 2021. Allison was an active member in FFA, 4-H, the National Honor Society and various sports. Allison is now attending Saginaw Valley State University for elementary education. She is also still active in 4-H and now active in the Byron FFA Alumni and Friends. In her spare time, she likes hanging out with her family, vacationing with her family, baking, crafts, working with her animals/fair animals and deer hunting. Allison is sponsored by Coffield Oil Company.

Emma Challender is the 18-year-old daughter of Robert and Nicole Challender. Emma is a 2023 graduate of Corunna High School and she will be attending Michigan State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Education. In her spare time, Emma enjoys showing her swine throughout Michigan, playing tennis and teaching others how to show swine. Emma is currently serving as the Michigan FFA Region IV State Vice President. She is involved in the Boots N Bales 4-H club and is a Junior Fair Board member. Emma is sponsored by Grombir Transport.

Mikayla Wachowicz is the daughter of Mike Wachowicz of Bancroft. A 2023 graduate from Corunna High School, she will be continuing her education at MSU for livestock this upcoming fall. Mikayla is an active member in 4-H, NHS and participated on the varsity girls track and field team. Mikayla shows beef and swine at the Shiawassee County Fair and has shown horses in the past as well. In her spare time, she likes to be creative, work with her 4-H projects and spend time with friends. Mikayla is being sponsored by Ordway’s Body Shop.

Megan Litomisky is a 20-year-old junior attending Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio studying Pre-Law and criminal justice. After graduating, Megan plans to attend Wayne State University to finish law school. In her spare time, Megan enjoys spending her time at home with her pigs and horses, along with that she loves wrestling at Lourdes. Megan is proudly sponsored by Los Tres Amigos of Owosso.

Allison Zdunic is the daughter of Levi and Theresa Zdunic of Durand. She is 17 years old and going into her senior year at Durand High School. Allison is an active member in the Durand FFA, Durand National Honor Society, Kathy’s Schools of Dance competitive teams and the Shiawassee County Junior Fair Board. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Allison is being sponsored by Freddie’s Party Store of Owosso.