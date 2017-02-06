Applications for the Shiawassee County Fair Queen Pageant are now available at www.shiawasseefair.com. They may also be picked up at the Fair Office, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 2900 E. Hibbard Rd. in Corunna. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 31.

Fair Queen applicants should be between the ages of 17 to 22 years of age (as of Jan. 1, 2017) and a past exhibitor at the Shiawassee County Fair. Complete pageant rules are included with the application.

The Shiawassee County Fair Queen Pageant will be held Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the community room at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend. Miss Shiawassee County Fair and her attendant will participate in events and parades throughout the area to represent the fair.

If you have any questions, please call the Fair Office at (989) 743-3611 or email us at shiacofair@gmail.com. This year’s fair will be held from Aug. 6 to 12.