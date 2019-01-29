Applications for Miss Shiawassee County Fair Queen are now available at www.shiawasseefair.com or at the fair office, 2900 E. Hibbard Rd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Fair Queen applicants should be between the ages of 16 and 21 years of age, as of Jan. 1, 2019, and must have previously exhibited at the fair. Complete pageant rules are included with the application.

The Shiawassee County Fair Queen Pageant will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 in the community room at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend. Miss Shiawassee County Fair Queen and her attendant will participate in events and parades throughout the area to represent the fair.

Anyone with questions is asked to please call the fair office at (989) 743-3611, or send an email to shiacofair@gmail.com.

The 2019 Shiawassee County Fair will be from Sunday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 10.